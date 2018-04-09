Introducing The Morgan Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition

50 years is an eternity in a car’s lifespan, but that’s exactly how long the iconic Morgan Plus 8 has been around – except a few years when the model was out of production. The British car maker has decided to celebrate this remarkable milestone in the best way possible, unveiling a special Morgan Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Back in 1968, Peter Morgan introduced the Plus 8 prototype to the world at the Earls Court Motor Show in London, and more than 6,000 units have been sold ever since. This special anniversary edition aims to take “old school” design cues to new lengths, blending them with a state-of-the-art powertrain and equipment.

Since 2012 when the Plus 8 was revived, this model has been featuring the aluminum chassis of the Aero 8 and a 4.8-liter BMW V8 engine that helps the old-fashioned bodywork to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

The aforementioned naturally aspirated engine is out of production right now, which means these models will be the last cars to use it. Just 50 examples of this anniversary model will be up for the grabs, showing off a stunning lacquered blue finish, with yellow accents on the grille, hood and rear tow eyes.

As we stare down at the gallery below and remember all the good times and sensual lines that this car has offered us, we forget all about price tags and the fact that most of these units may have already been sold.