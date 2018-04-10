The Custom Line 106 Looks Fast and Luxurious

There’s a new Custom Line yacht out in the open and it’s all we’ve ever wanted, and then some. A magical mix between traditional lines and contemporary styling, the ultra-modern exterior of this vessel was imagined by the acclaimed yacht designer Francesco Paszkowski together with the Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari.

The Custom Line 106 looks fast and luxurious, even when standing still, but it seems ready for adventure all day long. It comes with a total of 2,370 square feet of exterior areas, matched by stunning interiors, and it’s safe to assume that wherever you may go aboard this vessel, you would feel impressed.

Passengers will be able to enjoy cool walkways, a raised area with sofas and reclining seating, as well as giant sunbeds. On the stern, the 106 has a flooded garage that’s just perfect for your favorite tender, although there is also a second garage, for a second tender or three-person jet-ski.

On the inside, a lovely full-beam master suite awaits the lucky owners of this vessel with two dressing rooms and a very generous bathroom, while two VIP cabins amidships and two twins forward will allow friends or family to join in on the fun. The owner went for a formal interior for this yacht, with an elegant main saloon, a lounge area and a formal dining section, decorated with the help of darker woods and premium upholstery.

The saloon’s floor-to-ceiling windows natural light to come in all day long, while an electric opening mechanism will invite the ocean air in. In terms of power and performance, the 2,217-hp MTU 16V diesel engines enable this Custom Line vessel to reach a top speed of 23 knots, while an upgraded 2,638-hp version will be able to reach a cool 26 knots, in complete comfort and safety.