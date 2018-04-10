Solaz Promizes To Be The Ultimate Destination In Los Cabos

This June, The Luxury Collection will open its first hotel in Baja California Sur, a spectacular resort called Solaz. Nestled on a pristine stretch of land in Los Cabos, this high-end retreat will become a beachfront sanctuary, with 128 luxurious rooms or suites on offer, complemented by 21 extravagant residences.

The resort promises spacious guest rooms, a wonderful spa and wellness center, as well as unforgettable dining experiences. Is this enough to get you interested? Solaz was designed in such a way that it would celebrate the surrounding landscape and the cultural marvels of this superb region. Please note the cascading terraces, which combine desert vegetation with quarry stone, granite, marble and wood.

The resulting environment will have guests believing that Mother Nature is actually catering to their needs. Speaking of needs, each guest room and suite features a private entrance and patio, with contemporary furnishings and original art. The unobstructed views of the Sea of Cortez are obviously a welcomed bonus.

In terms of dining, there are six unique restaurants and lounges on site. Executive Chef Pedro Joaquin Arceyut and his team will serve freshly caught fish and seafood at Al Pairo; traditional and contemporary Baja fare and tapas can be enjoyed at Cascabel and a “Dinner Grill” featuring dry-aged steaks, local live lobsters, and the sea’s freshest fish will await for you at Mako. At La Cava guests can enjoy cocktails and an impressive wine list.

What can you do in this little paradise? Well, that question has some interesting answers to it, such as 50-meter infinity pools lining 1,246 linear feet of white sand beaches, or state-of-the-art exercise facilities, as well as the 10,000-square-foot Ojo de Liebre Spa. The latter offers 10 private treatment rooms and two VIP double rooms.

The twenty-one exclusive residences mentioned earlier range from approximately 5,000 to 11,000 square feet. Guests may enjoy three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, including wrap-around terraces featuring Jacuzzis, a chef’s kitchen, master baths with travertine marble bathtubs and spa-inspired showers. Sounds good?