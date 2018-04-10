Louis Vuitton’s Monogram Lineup includes new Flower Bags

With Spring finally here and flowers in full bloom, Louis Vuitton has introduced a few new monogram designs, with the renowned designer Nicolas Ghesquiere responsible for this new addition to the company’s line-up. The Louis Vuitton Flower Bags are easily recognizable thanks to the cool placement of a chic Louis Vuitton gold-tone padlock, attached to a base in the shape of one of Vuitton’s iconic flower motifs.

The collection includes four elegant pieces, a tote, a hobo and a gorgeous flap wallet in two sizes. The bags are spacious and practical, not to mention fashionable. The Louis Vuitton Flower Tote will be the most expensive piece, at $2,430, and it might just be the perfect work bag. The interior is split into two large compartments, while the top handles are beautifully complemented by a shoulder strap that can be length-adjusted or removed.

Next up, the Louis Vuitton Flower Hobo is priced at $1,820 and it represents a slightly more casual everyday option. Featuring an open interior, that’s lined to match the leather trim or with Vuitton’s standard dark lining, this chic little bag only comes in one size and with a single interior compartment.

At $1,000, the Louis Vuitton Flower Wallet might sound a bit expensive, but it displays a lovely flap construction, with a leather accent panel in either black or red and the interior lined in the matching color. Last, but not least, the Louis Vuitton Compact Flower Wallet is a little bit smaller and it will cost you just $795. Do you like these new Louis Vuitton designs?