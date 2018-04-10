The Stunning Hautlence HL Newton Meets The World

The Hautlence HL Newton is a new addition to the Neuchâtel brand’s line-up, one that uses a special system based on gravitational force, that allows it to indicate the time only when required – that sounds about right.

Equipped with a new self-winding manufacture caliber, this watch reworks the jumping hour mechanism and it can actually brag about mechanical standby abilities – similar to that start/stop feature your new car comes equipped with.

Instead of the hour jumping in a static window, the Swiss watchmakers from Hautlence went for a mobile window, supported on three bearings and featuring an off-center weight. Here, the hour numeral is displayed thanks to effect of gravity, but that’s just part of the unique charm of this watch.

The technical specifications are as follows: a sleek titanium case, measuring in at 39 mm, double AR-coated sapphire crystals and the ability to withstand 30-meter deep waters. Movement is provided by the Swiss automatic Hautlence in-house caliber HTL 201-1, which comes with a power reserve of 3 days.

Aesthetically, this exquisite watch displays a sand-blasted look, with a handmade decorative finish and an eye catching theme dominated by silver and blue touches. The central wheel was skeletonized in the form of the Moebius symbol to drive the minute hand, while a mobile central flange driven by a snail performs a full rotation every 60 minutes.

In the end, the Hautlence HL Newton is attached to a rolled-edge, blue Louisiana alligator leather strap, that’s also rubber lined and comes with full square scales and a titanium folding clasp. The price for this beauty is 26,900 Swiss Francs and it’s probably produced in limited numbers, so you’d better hurry up if you like it just as much as we do.