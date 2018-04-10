Keep It Loud WIth The Marshall Mid ANC Headphones

Anyone willing to pay a few extra dollars for high-fidelity audio experiences is well aware that Marshall has been killing it with their new over-ear headphones. Boasting a classic look and offering great audio quality, these headphones had everything you could ask for, except active noise cancelling, but our prayers were answered last week.

The new Marshall Mid ANC headphones promise to keep you distraction-free as you enjoy your favorite tunes. In a first for Marshall, these wireless headphones continuously measure the ambiance around you to block out the noise, so you could get a immersive listening experience.

Aside from their great design and that classic Marshall logo, these headphones pack wireless Bluetooth technology that could easily connect the 40mm dynamic drivers to any music source you could think of. Thanks to the active noise cancelling tech, those divers offer a crisp and clear sound, uninterrupted by background noise.

On a long commute to work, this is a good idea; while riding your bicycle or operating heavy machinery? Not so much. Nonetheless, we have to mention the 20-hour playtime with ANC engaged and more than 30 hours without. The new Marshall Mid headphones also come with a guitar-inspired carrying case, microfiber headband and super comfortable cups. Rock on!