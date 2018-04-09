Ladies Will Love The Mesmerizing Graff Floral Watch

Combining haute horology and artisanal savoir-faire in the most beautiful way possible, the mesmerizing Graff Floral watch impressed everyone who attended Baselworld 2018. This gorgeous timepiece shows off a super feminine design, featuring a whirling sequence of colorful blooms and many interesting details that could charm each and every single one of us.

Some of the world’s most complex métiers d’art techniques were used to create this eye catching timepiece: including enamel painting, micro-painting, as well as intricate diamond setting. Available in four superb color variations – pink, blue, purple and white – each of these timepieces was designed to fit a distinct personality. I wonder, which one of these beauties would you rather have?

The wonderful colors of the elegant flowers on this watch were created using an ancient and extremely challenging technique, with each flower representing a unique feature to each dial, which is why they might require up to fifty hours to complete. Mother of pearl and white gold flowers on the dial also contribute to the unique appeal of this watch.

With a power reserve of 46 hours, it’s safe to assume everyone will be pleased by the technical specs of this creation; functions are hours and minutes, with flowers beautifully animated at 8 and 10 o’clock. This watch has a little bit for everyone and it might just be the perfect gift for your significant other.