Hotel Charleston Santa Teresa is Another Gem from Cartagena

Proudly sitting in the heart of Cartagena’s Old City, a few steps away from the charming colonial-era downtown and also the city’s trendy Getsemaní district, Hotel Charleston Santa Teresa is a magical 5-star retreat, where contemporary cool meets old world charm and the best Colombian hospitality.

Here, travelers are encouraged to explore the lovely neighborhood and stroll down the cobbled streets nearby, as they admire Bougainvillea-brocaded balconies and the unique Colonial architecture that makes Cartagena a UNESCO World Heritage site. Speaking of architecture, the hotel’s Colonial wing dates back to the 17th century, while the superb Republican wing was built at the beginning of the 20th century.

Once you’re feeling a little bit tired, the hotel’s spectacular Spa Santa Teresa is just what you need for some rest and relaxation, offering a combination of thousand-year-old eastern therapies with traditional elements of the Caribbean region. A large swimming pool with a big terrace, a hydrotherapy massage pool and a lovely Turkish bath are also worth mentioning, although the wide variety of massages and treatments offered here will make your stay in Cartagena even more incredible.

Come dinnertime, authentic flavors will tease your senses at the hotel’s elegant La Terraza Restaurant. Here, delicious local or international dishes are complemented by wonderful views of the Caribbean sunset and the beautiful San Pedro Claver Church. What do you say? Are you ready to discover Cartagena?