Christian Louboutin’s Super Cool Run Loubi Run Sneakers Are Finally here!

Christian Louboutin might want to take over the performance sneaker market as well, revealing a super cool line of kicks called “Run Loubi Run” that aims to redefine the luxury sneaker from the Spring / Summer of 2019. The Spike Sock, the Red Runner and the 1 2 3 Run are the first three models from this stylish sneaker collection, created for ladies who are not afraid to stand out.

Blending Louboutin’s amazing creativity and savoir-faire with a contemporary, urban vibe, each sneaker from the Run Loubi Run collection epitomizes the brand’s signature spirit, while keeping that street style look of a sneaker. These shoes could help you bring an unexpected twist to eveningwear, adding a sporty verve to sharp tailoring and classic lines.

The Spike Sock is our favorite model; inspired by running shoes and combining flexibility and comfort with an eye catching, modern look, these sneakers are crafted in neoprene, boasting tone-on-tone spike embellishments which give them a bold look.

The Red Runner, on other hand, combines an avant-garde look with cutting-edge sneaker technology to make sure you have that perfect running shoe. These sneakers are set on an airy and bouncing rubber outsole, while their upper part is adorned with spikes and decorated with glitter Sunset, Wet glitter and neoprene lamé.

Last but not least, the 1 2 3 Run sneaker marries satin and leather with the Maison’s signature rhinestone embellishments. Ribbon details and décolleté add a feminine touch to a contemporary aesthetic that will surely help you make a statement wherever you might go.

Perfect on the street and even on the red carpet, the Run Loubi Run sneakers are already up for grabs in all Christian Louboutin boutiques and also on the brand’s official website.