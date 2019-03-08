The new BMW 8 Series Coupe Gets Limited-Run First Edition

If you’re as excited as we are about the brand new 8-series Coupe, you might be happy to know that BMW has just unveiled an exclusive First Edition of this beauty. Based on the range-topping M850i xDrive and released in selected markets worldwide, the 8-Series Coupe First Edition will be produced in a limited-run of just 400 examples, so you might need to hurry up.

These special edition models will be finished in a gorgeous Frozen Barcelona Blue Metallic, a brand new color developed by the brilliant people at BMW Individual. They will also feature high gloss accents, blacked-out tailpipes and a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels, boasting an Y-spoke design and a lovely Jet Black finish.

The interior also received a few interesting updates, with the M850i xDrive First Edition featuring a Merino full leather trim, in an elegant Ivory White and Night Blue theme, complemented by an Alcantara roof liner, an M leather-wrapped steering wheel finished in Night Blue and a stylish Black Piano Trim as well.

A small First Edition badge, located right in front of the gearshift lever, shows the car’s serial number making sure everyone realizes this is not your usual 8-Series Coupe.

The 8-Series Coupe First Edition also comes with a few extras included: the premium sound system from Bowers & Wilkins, the illuminated gearshift lever, and Crafted Clarity glass on the start/stop button and the iDrive controller as well.

Under the hood, the M850i xDrive hides a massive 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which delivers 530 PS / 523 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. It’s connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, that sends all this power to all four wheels, taking this car from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds.

Production of the M850i First Edition will kick off next month at BMW’s factory in Dingolfing, Germany, and should end just two months later. The 8-Series Coupe First Edition has a starting price of £121,995 in the UK or around £160,000.