Follow Us

Type to search

Chopard’s Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts Collection Honors James Bond Women

Chopard 007 Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts 1

Here’s an interesting collaboration: Maison Chopard has teamed up with the James Bond franchise to create a unique jewelry collection for women, called Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts. Inspired by the core values of Chopard, generosity and caring for others, this collection represents Caroline Scheufele’s vision of the James Bond lady – a strong, determined and courageous woman.

Caroline is Chopard’s Co-President and Artistic Director right now and the Happy Hearts collection was released in 2018, as the perfect combination of the brand’s talisman heart and their emblematic moving diamonds, a special jewelry line that aimed to unite all of the world’s big-hearted women.

Today, the House with a big heart takes this jewelry range to the next level with the Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts line, filling these lovely hearts with ethical rose gold, a motif that’s often present in James Bold films – Goldfinger, The Man with the Golden Gun or GoldenEye.

Chopard 007 Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts 2

The Chopard x 007 Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts collection includes several bracelets, precious earrings, pendants and long necklaces. The design of these stunning pieces combine a large golden heart with a smaller heart and moving diamonds, another signature of the Chopard house. In this new collection the large heart is beautifully set with diamonds.

The Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts collection will be a limited edition line, with just 7007 items up for grabs. Since the premiere of James Bond’s newest film, No Time to Die, has been postponed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic, this might be as close as you could get to 007 in the next couple of months.

Chopard 007 Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might Also Like

Chopard L.U.C Perpetual T Spirit of la Santa Muerte 1
Check out the Ravishing Chopard L.U.C Perpetual T Spirit of la Santa Muerte
Cartier
10 Finest Jewelry Brands in the World
Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Speciale 1
The Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Power Control Grigio Speciale
Chopard L.U.C. All in One 1
The Chopard L.U.C. All in One Will Brighten Your Day

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Let’s Connect
luxatic banner
REVIEWS

Next Up

Designed with Pure Speed in Mind: the A88 GranSport from Officina Armare

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, you can always contact us at

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

luxury jet
© 2020 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.