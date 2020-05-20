Chopard’s Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts Collection Honors James Bond Women

Here’s an interesting collaboration: Maison Chopard has teamed up with the James Bond franchise to create a unique jewelry collection for women, called Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts. Inspired by the core values of Chopard, generosity and caring for others, this collection represents Caroline Scheufele’s vision of the James Bond lady – a strong, determined and courageous woman.

Caroline is Chopard’s Co-President and Artistic Director right now and the Happy Hearts collection was released in 2018, as the perfect combination of the brand’s talisman heart and their emblematic moving diamonds, a special jewelry line that aimed to unite all of the world’s big-hearted women.

Today, the House with a big heart takes this jewelry range to the next level with the Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts line, filling these lovely hearts with ethical rose gold, a motif that’s often present in James Bold films – Goldfinger, The Man with the Golden Gun or GoldenEye.

The Chopard x 007 Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts collection includes several bracelets, precious earrings, pendants and long necklaces. The design of these stunning pieces combine a large golden heart with a smaller heart and moving diamonds, another signature of the Chopard house. In this new collection the large heart is beautifully set with diamonds.

The Happy Hearts – Golden Hearts collection will be a limited edition line, with just 7007 items up for grabs. Since the premiere of James Bond’s newest film, No Time to Die, has been postponed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic, this might be as close as you could get to 007 in the next couple of months.