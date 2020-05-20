Designed with Pure Speed in Mind: the A88 GranSport from Officina Armare

The acclaimed Milan-based yacht design studio Officina Armare has unveiled a new 27-metre (88-foot) yacht concept, an incredible fast cruiser that combines a “sleek, modern and sporty design with excessive power”. Inspired by hypercars and automotive design, the A88 GranSport looks like a coupe for the open seas, with accentuated aft hips and a dramatic roofline that give it a very muscular appearance and aggressive stance.

Built entirely out of fiberglass, the A88 GranSport yacht will be powered by twin 2,600 HP MTU 12V M94 diesel engines, with Arneson surface drives, taking this vessel to breathtaking speeds of up to 40 knots. The yacht’s icy grey hull, together with specially designed air intakes, carbon fibre spoilers that are present on each side of the yacht, an on-water exhaust and navigation lights that illuminate at night complete this supercar-inspired look.

The eccentrically sporty aesthetic is also highlighted by the aerodynamic hardtop, that comes with glass panels to offer passengers the option to choose between sun and shade when they’re inside the cockpit. The main deck will feature a spacious dining room, with comfortable seating for up to eight people and a fully equipped bar.

Below deck, the A88 GranSport could accommodate up to eight passengers across four well appointed cabins, with two large master suites and two twin cabins, all of them with en-suites. In the proposed layout the first master suite stretches across the full beam and comes with large windows running along both sides of the room, a king sized bed, lounging area and a sit down shower.

The second master will be located forward, while the twin cabins would be nestled amidship. But the interior layout can be changed by the future owner, to allow two or three guest cabins, in addition to a twin crew cabin. The decor is also fully customizable, with the owners free to style the interior of this vessel as they wish.

Outside, there’s plenty of space to enjoy the sun’s warm rays and the wonderful sea breeze. Guests will be able to relax on a spacious leather sofa on the aft deck or on the sun pads. There’s also a cozy alfresco dining area on the aft deck or a more intimate dining area on the foredeck, as well as two sun pads with a bimini cover for better privacy.

Built for speed with touches of luxury, the A88 GranSport will also feature a decent-sized tender garage, that could house a pair of Seabobs or a Williams SportJet 435 tender, with its own launching system. Officina Armare also equipped this vessel with a Besenzoni anchoring system, with an extending arm that makes anchoring a lot easier.