Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge is Probably the World’s Most Insane Boutique Hotel

When life finally gets back to normal, after we defeat this virus, there’s no place better to disconnect from the real world than the insane Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge. Ready to open its doors in September, this extraordinary retreat is one of the world’s most exciting hotel openings this year, a restored steam engine train, that’s parked atop a historic bridge in South Africa’s gorgeous Kruger safari park.

It’s a boutique hotel like no other, that aims to recreate the charm of arriving at the safari park by train, just like early explorers did almost 100 years ago. The train has been beautifully transformed into a five-star retreat that pays tribute to one of the most important parts of Kruger’s history, with 24 en-suite rooms in the carriages and seven charming rooms in the Bridge House next to the train.

In the early 1920s, the train filled with explorers would have parked in the exact same spot where the Kruger Shalati luxury train is now positioned. But the newly refurbished train, turned into a novel hotel, will be permanently stationed on the Selati Bridge above the Sabie River.

Inspired by African design and culture, the interior decor of this breathtaking hotel was created in collaboration with local craftsmen and artists. The luxury accommodations at Kruger Shalati will offer a deeply visceral experience, with a focus on immersive comfort and a unique feeling of being in natural surroundings.

Floor to ceiling glass walls invite nature in and allow guests to enjoy infinite views of the holistic Sabie River and the train’s glorious location and surrounding wildlife. The internal walkways have been removed and some blisters or pop-outs have been added to the train’s carriages to create more space and a feeling of luxury and comfort.

At Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge guests will be also able to enjoy two game drives per day, fine dining at the hotel’s restaurant and an incredible pool deck, that extends above the bridge, offering guests an unforgettable swimming experience, with crocodiles, buffalos, hippos and even elephants a few meters below.