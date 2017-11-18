Check out the Refreshed Devialet Phantom Wireless Speaker

Introduced a few years ago, with a price tag that had many people scratching their heads, the Devialet Phantom wireless speaker offered 750 W of audio power and a distortion-free sound. The time has passed and the French audio house has since released a 3,000 W Silver model and a 4,500 W Gold version, but today there’s yet another version out for grabs.

The fresh Devialet Phantom boasts an entry-level power of 1,200 W, with a 60 percent peak output increase, zero saturation, and absolutely no background noise. The new wireless speaker also shows off a glass fiber-filled polycarbonate inner skin, complemented by ABS housing and an aluminum central core.

This is where you can find the aluminum tweeter, and the mid-range and side-firing bass drivers, along with a 24-bit/192 kHz DAC and ARM Cortex A9 brains with support from 512 MB of DDR3 RAM.

This device has plenty to brag about and let’s not forget about its dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. The new Devialet Phantom is also controlled via the special Spark companion app that allows you to play music, set up playlists and access streaming services like Deezer and Tidal, or simply helps you enjoy favorite internet radio station – everyone has got one, these days.

Stylish, modern, as well as backed up by the proper amount of power, the new Devialet Phantom is selling for $1,690, but you can always go for the limited-time offer with a beech wood tripod stand which costs $1,790.