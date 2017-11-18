Belmond Jimbaran Puri Looks Like a Dream Right Now

Decorated with local materials like bamboo and alang-alang thatching, and set in a warm and sunny location, Belmond Jimbaran Puri is a peaceful retreat that invites each and every single one of us to sit back, relax and take a break from the rest of the world, while embracing the island spirit.

Nestled on one of Bali’s most popular beaches, Belmond Jimbaran Puri will not only seduce you – it will make you feel more at peace with the world than ever before. A normal day here could start at the resort’s infinity-edged swimming pool, sunbathing or chilling out on the shaded teak chairs, while the resort’s excellent staff will bring you appetizers and iced drinks.

There are 64 charming cottages and villas on location, each of them showing off extravagant Balinese designs that combine teak woods, marble floors, high ceilings, thatched roofs and terrazzo bathtubs, with many other exquisite decor elements. Those of you with deeper pockets may very well choose a room with your own terrace and private pool.

If you want a little bit of action as well, Belmond Jimbara Puri offers regular yoga, meditation, and tai chi classes, right on the beach or in the hotel’s garden, making sure that your mind is one with the universe and your body is strong enough to keep up with the effort. Speaking of effort, it might be a fun idea to go for hiking, rafting, or kayaking. Have a great weekend!