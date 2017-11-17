The 2019 Corvette ZR1 is a Threat for European Supercars

It’s all a game, isn’t it? It has always been that way, with speed, style and comfort being the landmarks to follow in the pursuit of building the ultimate sports car. It’s safe to say that Americans have always lacked a sense of finesse compared to Europeans, at least when it came to building cars, but things have changed in these last couple of years.

This week Chevrolet has unveiled the highly-anticipated 2019 Corvette ZR1, and it’s already being praised as the fastest and most powerful Corvette ever. The supercharged 6.2 liter LT5 V8 hiding under the hood develops 755 hp and 968 Nm of torque and can be mated to either a seven-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, allowing the driver to experience an eye popping top speed of 210 mph (337 km/h) – hopefully, at the track.

These impressive numbers could be also attributed to the fresh front fascia, the unique carbon-fiber “halo” hood and four new radiators. Speaking of aerodynamics, two different styling packages will be available for this new ZR1 and the standard “Low Wing” variant is designed to deliver the highest top speed.

The optional ZTK Performance Package adds a front splitter and an adjustable “High Wing”, as well as Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high performance tires, some chassis modifications, and a retuned Magnetic Ride Control system – great cornering grip included.

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 will go on sale next spring, with the options list also including a Sebring Orange Design Package, with a Sebring Orange exterior with orange brake calipers and orange accents, as well as orange seat belts, contrast stitching, and bronze aluminum interior trim following the same color theme.

On the inside, heated and ventilated Napa leather upholstery, a carbon fiber rimmed steering wheel, a premium audio system from Bose, and a Performance Data Recorder could very well tease the driver or the passenger. Feel free to save up some serious cash in anticipation of this Corvette’s launch.