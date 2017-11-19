Ateliers DeMonaco Unveils the Magical Tourbillon Oculus 1297 Titane

Best known for their extraordinary watch designs, meant to adorn just a few very lucky wrists, Ateliers DeMonaco has plenty to be proud of. With a selection of exquisite watches ranging from tourbillons to chronographs, the Swiss watch manufacture has just revealed the Ateliers DeMonaco Tourbillon Oculus 1927 Titane watches – yes, there are two versions available, as you can see from the photo above.

With a stunning dark grey dial showing off a dark pattern, that’s 3D in nature, reminiscent of a faux carbon fiber weave, and engraved by a five-axis laser for the ultimate precision, this watch is well worth your attention and money.

Showing off a 44 mm titanium case, that received a black DLC treatment, the Ateliers DeMonaco Tourbillon Oculus 1297 Titane is super lightweight and very comfortable to wear. The bezel, case band, and lugs have been brushed and polished, while both sapphire crystals, front and back, have double AR coating.

On the inside, the Tourbillon XP1 movement promises an accuracy of +/- 2 seconds per day as well as a 42-hour power reserve, while the sapphire bridge and the hand-applied decorations add an incredible level of aesthetic pleasure.

Produced in a limited run of just 88 pieces, the Ateliers DeMonaco Tourbillon Oculus 1297 Titane costs $61,100, with an alligator strap and a titanium deployant included. The only difference between the two variants mentioned earlier is represented by the color of the sub-dial at the top.