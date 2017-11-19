Superyacht Nerissa Is Looking Forward To A Party

I think it’s safe to assume that more than one party will be hosted aboard this stunning vessel, and no one could be ever upset about that. Nerissa is the latest addition to Bilgin Yachts’ impressive fleet, one that’s based on a custom 47.5-metre motor yacht.

The sleek vessel before you was designed to be ideal for entertaining owners and passengers alike, with Unique Yacht Design being in charge of the exterior design that obviously shows off a marvelous blend of edgy and tasteful. Hiding some pretty impressive features beneath its sleek exterior, this stunning yacht is both safe and comfortable.

It also had to be fast and, according to shipyard officials, on her maiden voyage from Istanbul to Monaco, Nerissa achieved a top speed of 16.5 knots. Speaking of comfort, there’s plenty to do aboard this vessel and you should feel totally lucky to enjoy a trip on board.

The sun deck boasts two Jacuzzis, as well as the usual lounge spaces, a lovely bar, and generous sunbathing areas ready to make your cruise a memorable experience. The upper deck is where the designers added a family-sized dining table, a sidebar with a view, and built-in reclining sun loungers, complemented by stunning views of the surroundings, of course.

There is also a sky lounge, purposefully designed for entertainment as well, where two large TV screens, a crescent lounge and games table are all set to keep passengers occupied. H2 Yacht Design took over the interior design and styling, which includes superb touches of copper, stone and silver with shades of grey to create an overwhelming contemporary atmosphere.

Speaking of which, a foyer with glass inserts and stripped wooden paneling will make you forget all about sailing the Seven Seas and create a sense of luxury living that most of us only dream of. There are four guest cabins on the lower deck, three double suites and one twin cabin, although it’s the master suite that looks absolutely incredible.

The good news is that Nerissa can be all yours, for the ‘small’ asking price of €21,500,000.