This Awe-Inspiring Oceanfront Villa in the Maldives Can be Yours

Is any of you familiar with the wonderful Kunfunadhoo Island, on the Baa Atoll in the Maldives? The lucky ones who got to travel here might have heard about this place, and if you happen to have a few millions in your bank accounts, you might even enjoy the privilege of purchasing this stylish villa that’s nestled on this island.

Set to cost a cool $15 million, the generous beachfront villa before you is the biggest private residence at the Soneva Fushi Resort and it’s simply known as Villa 1 – or the Private Reserve. Comprising nine bedrooms and plenty of open spaces for dining and entertaining, this mind blowing home will also deliver the privacy we all so desire.

The Soneva Fushi resort sits on the private island of Kunfunadhoo and this particular villa has been refurbished in 2015 – following two years of use. Built with sustainable materials, the villa’s deluxe features include generous open-air terraces and a large lagoon-style swimming pool with a sunken dining area; let’s not forget about the private waterslide.

Spreading over 28,000 square-foot, this villa sits on 1.37 acres of land located near Dolphin Beach, offering serene views over the Indian Ocean and direct access to a secluded slice of the beautiful beach. The lucky next owners of this property will most likely appreciate the spacious and detached master bedroom, with an en-suite open-air garden bathroom and a separate swimming pool.

The Private Reserve also includes five guest bedrooms, a children’s bedroom, as well as a nanny’s room. The list goes on, to include a large TV lounge, kitchen, a charming living room and study, bar and dining area, and a guest lounge as part of the home’s offering.

Villa 1 also comes with a sauna and massage room, steam bathroom, gym, wine room, an open catamaran netting for lounging, and an iPod preloaded with music and movies. All you need to do there is to sit back, relax, and enjoy the laid-back island lifestyle which, it’s safe to assume that, will be easy.