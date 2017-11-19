This Might Just Be The Ultimate Porsche 911

Singer is a company well known for restoring and reimagining some of the most iconic Porsche 911s ever built, but when they decided to join forces with Williams Advanced Engineering for their latest project, we just knew they were going for automotive perfection.

That’s how this stunning Porsche 911 has been born, featuring plenty of modifications inside-out that allow it to be probably ten times more incredible than ever before. Lightweight and performance-oriented, this stylish vehicle was dubbed as the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), and it also had world renowned specialists from Michelin, Brembo and BBS Motorsport helping in.

It’s difficult to choose what is more noteworthy on this car than the rest, but I’m sure most of you will be focusing on the four-valve, four-camshaft naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that’s capable of developing a cool 500 hp – thanks to the input and expertise of Porsche engineer Hans Mezger.

Fresh underbody and surface aerodynamic enhancements help this old-school design keep up with modern times. The taillights now feature air outlets, and in the back you’ll also find a new rear diffuser and scoops placed in strategic locations – you get the idea. But thanks to the use of materials such as magnesium, titanium and carbon fiber, this Porsche 911 weighs in at just 990 kg/2,180 lbs, which is impressive indeed.

The DLS package also comprises an upgraded suspension, bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrapping 18″ BBS-Motorsport alloys, carbon Brembo brakes, the bespoke EXE-TC dampers and a special lightweight six-speed manual transmission made out of magnesium. If you like what you see and you’re prepared to pay some serious cash for it, please hurry as only 75 Porsche 911s like this will be ever built.