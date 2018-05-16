Check out The Porsche Design Spring/Summer 2018 Eyewear Collection

The sun is up, the sky is blue, and these are the sunglasses you should take with you. Unveiled a few days ago, the new Porsche Design Spring/Summer 2018 Eyewear Collection includes fourteen new eyewear models – with a new Iconics version, six stylish sunglasses, and seven correction frames which reflect the demanding, functional design the brand is well known for.

The German brand teamed up with Rodenstock for this new collection, which stars the limited-run Iconics “Laser Cut” sunglasses and the dynamic “Ti-Namic” line. The Laser Cut (P’8663) spectacles will help you stand out easily, due to the fact they show off a titanium frame, with cut-outs in the side areas of the middle section and grey-tinted lenses milled precisely for your enjoyment.

An innovative processing technology has allowed the lens to look like it’s floating in the wrap-around titanium band, a visual effect everyone will appreciate. The P’8663 model doesn’t have any lacquering and features the Porsche Design logo engraved in the titanium temples – it will be produced in a limited-run of just 911 units, with each pair delivered in an elegant case and a specially designed box.

The Ti-Namic line, on the other hand, was inspired by automobile construction and features four new spectacles models – two sunglasses and two correction spectacles – defined by a striking shape of the titanium temples, which ensures comfort and flexibility. Are you ready for a scorching hot summer?