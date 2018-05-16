The 2019 BMW F90 M5 Competition Comes A Year Early

If you thought the sixth generation of the BMW M5 was an incredible machine, you should take a closer look at the new 2019 BMW F90 M5 Competition. This thing shows off a decent increase in power, better styling, handling and tweaked aerodynamics, and we see nothing wrong about that.

The powerful 4.4-litre V8 engine is still there, although this iteration benefits from 25 hp more than the standard M5, allowing the driver to enjoy a total of 625 ponies and 750 Nm of torque – thanks to updated BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology. As a result, this special BMW M5 will accelerate to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reach 200 km/h in just 10.8 seconds.

The new BMW M5 Competition also packs a fresh M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, with the front wheels put to work only at the limit. Further modifications include model-specific engine mounts and a flap-controlled M Sport exhaust system. Speaking of upgrades, the 2019 M5 Competition rides 7 mm lower than before, while the rear anti-roll bar has been also stiffened for better handling.

Standard equipment includes exclusive M+ alloys in a Y-spoke design, six-piston fixed calipers with perforated, inner-vented brake discs, and the impressive M Carbon ceramic brakes are also available as an option. There are also a few aesthetic tweaks that make this M5 even more special, such as the black kidney grille surround, high-gloss black detailing for the rear bumper and a few new aerodynamic elements.

Deliveries are expected to begin in September, if you’re willing to splash out £96,205 or around $130,000 to get one.