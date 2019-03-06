Check Out the new Bentley Centenary Collection

Bentley has recently unveiled a new collection of super chic accessories, matching their luxurious cars. The so called Centenary Collection brings something for everybody, from stylish clothing to the new Bentayga Speed, the world’s fastest production SUV. This stunning collection exudes the flair and excellence of the brand.

If you don’t know this yet, this year, on July 10, 2019, Bentley celebrates its 100th year of existence and the Centenary Collection is surely the right way to celebrate in style. Every piece that’s part of this collection is marked by impressive style and the unique Bentley spirit, such as the gold plated tealight holder or the espresso set with hand painted gold colored rim.

The clothing items in this collection include accessories for both men and women, from polo shirts with Centenary gold details to the gold plating and emblems that will add sophisticated to both leisure wardrobe and business attire. You’ll also find elegant stationery elements in this collection, plus luxurious handbags and superb leather jackets.

Bentley will showcase its newest models at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, including a Centenary Limited Edition and the new Bentayga Speed, that will surely impress anyone with its appearance. It’s the fastest production SUV in the whole world, so we expect no less from it. And let’s not forget about the brand new Continental GT Convertible, which will also be present there and part of the centery celebrations.