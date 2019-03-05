Oceanco Unveils a Stunning Expedition Yacht Concept called Esquel

Oceanco impressed everyone who attended the 2019 Dubai International Boat Show from the very first day, unveiling a spectacular 105 meter yacht concept called Esquel. This stunning expedition vessel is targeted towards adventurous individuals who have what it takes to cruise in some of the farthest regions of the Earth, while providing all the comfort and amenities they crave for.

Esquel was designed by Timur Bozca and Gina Brennan and comes with a state of the art diesel-electric propulsion solution built by Lateral. It has an impressive range of 7,000 nm at a cruising speed of 13 knots, ensuring that there’s no destination too far away for this eye catching explorer yacht.

The hull is ice-strengthened and has received Polar Classification, so it can cruise even to the far polar regions. The vessel also features an advanced dynamic positioning system, which eliminates the use of an anchor, thus reducing the Esquel’s footprint and making cruising the seas and oceans of the world a little bit more on the eco side of things.

A home away from home on water, the Esquel superyacht features a super warm and comfortable interior. There’s a master suite with a grand panoramic portal, a lounge and cozy fireplace, perfect after a full day of exploration into the wild oceans.

While the main theme is of comfortable family living, the Esquel can also be transformed into a marine conservation support vessel with workshops and laboratories on board. The exterior has a bold masculine appearance, but the chic contour lines and the high tech gadgets on board make a perfect fit no matter where in the world you’d end up cruising.