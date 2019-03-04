The Jaw Dropping Ferrari F8 Tributo is 488 GTB’s Successor

Unveiled just a few days ago, the incredible Ferrari F8 Tributo is the newest and most powerful mid engine V8 supercar the Italian supercar maker has ever produced. This beauty celebrates the company’s highly praised 8 cylinder lineage and it’s a dream successor of the mighty 488 Grand Tourismo Berlinetta.

The F8 Tributo comes with a 3.9 liter twin turbocharged V8 under the hood, capable of delivering 710 hp and pushing the car from zero to 100 km/h in only 2.9 seconds and to a max speed of 340 km/h. The transmission is a 7 speed dual clutch and the F8 is lighter than its predecessor with 40 kilograms, making it to a total weight of 1,330 kg.

Beyond performance and its streamlined aerodynamics, Ferrari also focused on their unquestionable stylish Italian design, ending with a stunning F8 Tributo that will surely turn a lot of heads on the streets, the way a Ferrari always does. Overall, this ravishing design takes all the good parts of Ferrari’s past models and puts them together in the F8 – a recipe for perfection!

The newest Ferrari also features the S-Duct, which increases downforce with 15% and made its debut on the 488 Pista. The interior comes with many features seen in its predecessor, but most of the elements come revamped and looking better than ever. There’s an 8.5″ touchscreen display for the passenger and the steering wheel has been downsized to increase handling.

The price hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll probably find out more about the Ferrari F8 Tributo at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.