Rosewood Miramar Beach is California’s Most Luxurious Beachside Retreat

The spectacular Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort in Southern California has recently opened its doors on one of the most charming beaches in the Montecito community in Santa Barbara, a pristine area that’s also known as the American Riviera by some people. With 161 super luxurious suites, rooms and bungalows, Rosewood Miramar Beach has plenty to offer to the world’s most exclusive tourists.

Inspired by Montecito’s superb houses and grand mansions, this high-end resort spreads over 16 acres of lush green gardens, bungalows, Lanai House guest rooms, oceanfront beach house suites and the fabulous Manor House, which is the very heart of the retreat. The stone paved driveway leading to the solid wood front door draws your attention immediately to this spectacular retreat.

The Manor House is comprised of three suites, the Founder’s Residence, the Miramar Suite and the lavish Ambassador Suite, all of them full of the most luxurious amenities you’d ever think of, but without lacking style and finesse.

The Manor House is surrounded by the other suites and guest rooms, offering stunning views of the lush greenery around, the ocean or the mountainside. The resort features two pools, with lovely cabanas and beach services and all kinds of activities for both sea and sand lovers.

When it comes to dining, the Rosewood Miramar Beach offers plenty of delicious dishes in exactly seven restaurants and bars. Snacks and cocktail offers are plentiful as well, so you’ll probably forget about feeling hungry.

For those who crave even more relaxation, there’s the Rosewood Miramar Beach Sense and the Rosewood Spa, which offer unique treatments and rituals inspired by the local healing traditions and plants found around the area. Well being courses are also included, with sunrise yoga on the beach, personal trainers and pool fitness activities.