Chateau de la Roche is a $25 Million Dream in Alpine, New Jersey

If you’ve always dreamed about living in a picture-perfect chateau somewhere in southern France, but you can’t really escape the hustle and bustle of New York City to move there for good yet, this spectacular property in Alpine, New Jersey, might be as good as it gets.

Chateau de la Roche is one of the most incredible newly constructed homes up for grabs in the tri-state region, a lavish estate nestled on a massive 2-acre lot with everything you could ever wish for, and then some.

Built to the highest level of construction specifications and using nothing but the finest materials inside-out, this extraordinary steel, limestone and slate home offers 25,700 square feet of unparalleled symmetry, elegance, and grandeur.

This modern chateau is perched right above Rio Vista drive and it features landscaped grounds like no other, with a circular court yard driveway, a stunning current pool, a lovely spa, pool house, an enormous outdoor kitchen loggia next to the pool house, a fire pit and a gazebo. Only its beautiful landscaped grounds cost over $1.5 million to make.

The home itself has a feeling of grand elegance, with special touches everywhere you might turn your head, from paneled walls and high ceilings to artfully designed elements. Chateau de la Roche has several banquet-sized reception rooms, a formal dining area and a high-end chef’s kitchen, seven bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms and 3 half baths, an office, an indoor cinema and many other bespoke amenities.

Did we mention the indoor elevator? The entire property is also automated by the newest Crestron system and every facet of the house can be controlled easily with your phone, tablet or computer from anywhere in the world: hvac, lights, music, shades, security and cameras. It’s a home built for people who want nothing but the best and at $25 million it comes with all these exquisite furnishings included.

