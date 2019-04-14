The Hardcore Mercedes-AMG GT R Goes Topless And We Totally Love It!

It’s been three years since the jaw dropping Mercedes-AMG GT R took the world by storm with its radical look and incredible performances and now the marque’s most hardcore, track-focused model has received a facelifted version and better yet, a convertible sibling in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster!

The new convertible model will be produced in a limited run of just 750 units, extending the count of AMG GT versions to 16, with five two-door coupes, two race cars, four roadsters and five four-door coupes also part of this stunning GT line-up. Just like the coupe, the new Roadster model will get an AMG specific-grill, with the same LED headlights and active aerodynamics incorporated in the front end.

The GT R Roadster is also 46 mm wider at the front and 57 mm wider at the rear, just like the C Roadster, but it comes with a pretty big rear wing attached to the bootlid.

Under the hood you’ll find the same 4.0 litre V8, bi-turbocharged engine, capable of developing 585 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. The Roadster is just a tad slower than the Coupe and it’s able to reach 100 km/h from standstill in just 3.6 seconds and get to a breathtaking top speed of 317 km/h.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster also comes with the advanced ‘AMG Dynamics’ settings for the stability control functions. Active rear wheel steering and settings like Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master will be standard for every Roadster model. The wheels are also very special. Exclusive to the AMG GT R models, the ultra light 10-spoke wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches in the back.

As you might expect from any convertible supercar, the soft top has to be pretty special. The R Roadster comes with a three layer soft top that got a special acoustic matting to reduce noise at high speeds. The car will be available in 15 different colors, with an exclusive finish, graphite grey magno matt, only for the Roadster. Customers could also get the AMG carbon fibre package that adds even more carbon fiber to this beauty.

Inside, the new GT R convertible gets most of the tech from other facelift GT models. That includes a new 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a central media display with a new 10.25-inch screen and refreshed graphics. Mercedes-AMG also equipped this sports car with the AMG Interior Night Package and a new steering wheel with capacitive buttons.