Bulgari’s New Unisex B. Zero 1 Rock Collection is Edgy and Cool

After two decades of offering bold, uninhibited luxury, Bulgari’s incredible B. Zero1 jewerly collection is ready to enter a new era, taking a daring step towards the future with the all-new B. Zero1 Rock jewels, that are officially unisex now.

That seems to be the trend lately – unisex everything – that’s why the brilliant designers from Bulgari imagined a jewelry collection with eye catching pieces that could work very well for both men and women. With the edgy B. Zero1 Rock collection, the Italian brand continues to pay homage to its original inspiration – the city of Rome and its legendary history, culture and unique architecture.

The original B. Zero 1 gave birth to the iconic Roman amphitheater shape, that was beautifully refreshed with undulating waves by the late architect Zaha Hadid a few years ago, while this new collection proposes a stunning rock’n’roll studded look that will easily appeal to everyone.

If you don’t know this yet, the B. Zero 1 has been Bulgari’s bestselling jewelry collection worldwide, despite the fact that the extraordinary Serpenti pieces are probably more sought after. But this line was always the company’s bread and better, “showcasing the pinnacle of Bulgari excellence when it comes to crafting the best gems”, as Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin says.

The B.Zero1 Rock collection aims to take us on a new adventure, with a sense of independence and strength, combined with elegance and minimalism. The new line embodies an unapologetic rule breaker, that’s deeply connected with Bulgari’s pioneering spirit and DNA. We’re talking about edgy trendsetters here, independent thinkers and ebullient hedonists.

Design-wise, Bulgari’s newest jewelry collection combines timeless yellow gold with precious diamonds, black ceramic and wonderful engravings for awe-inspiring rings, spectacular pendants, geometric chains and luxurious bangle bracelets.

Prices for the new B. Zero 1 collection start from $1,920 for a cool rose gold ring, with ceramic inserts, and could go all the way up to $14,000 for a diamond-studded yellow gold bracelet.