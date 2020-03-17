Montblanc’s Smart Headphones Are Just Perfect for Jet-Setters

Here’s a surprise for you: Montblanc recently unveiled its first set of headphones, the wireless, noise-cancelling MB 01 Smart Headphones, specially designed for jet-setting businessmen. Priced at a cool $600, these headphones mix beauty with comfort, enhanced functionality and uncompromising quality to deliver a unique audio experience.

The company’s first foray into the world of headphones aimed to find the ideal balance between advanced technology, comfort and a sophisticated design, because that’s what really matters to Montblanc travelers, whether they’re on board for a long flight around the world, on a conference call on the way to the office, or if they’re simply trying to recharge while on the road.

The Montblanc Smart Headphones feature a compact, foldable, over-ear design, promising to make business and leisure travel more enjoyable and productive. They’re made using nothing but the best materials, with quality craftsmanship for durability and greater comfort.

Montblanc worked with a team of award-winning engineers and designers to develop their first set of headphones. For instance, sound expert Alex Rosson brought his acoustic mastery and audio engineering expertise to the table to make sure the sound quality on these headphones is truly exceptional.

The Smart Headphones are also equipped with active noise-cancelling technology and they’re all coming with Google Assistant built-in to offer a personalized on-the-go experience with voice-activated controls. The result is very special, with a signature Montblanc sound and a stylish look that also goes hand in hand with the Maison’s fine craftsmanship and timeless design.

The Montblanc Smart Headphones will be available in three different combinations: light grey leather with polished metal finishes, black leather with chrome metal details and brown leather with superb gold metal finishes. Each of these headphones will come in a fine fabric pouch, with an Audio Jack cable, a USB-C charging cable and an airplane adapter.