Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Officially Revealed

Brabus has mastered the art of tuning Mercedes-AMG models – there’s no surprise here – and today we get to take a closer look at their latest project, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show. Called the Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG E63 S, this thing takes the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to the next level, bragging about 800 horsepower and plenty of thrills to go around.

This car packs all the familiar Brabus touches such as the blacked-out body kit, naked carbon fiber elements, ultra light alloys and the power we all so desire. With 800 ponies and 1,000 Nm of torque on tap, the Brabus 800 will manage 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds and will keep on accelerating until reaching 300 km/h. Nice round numbers, to be sure.

Aside from the nine-speed automatic gearbox and the all-wheel drive, this luxurious vehicle also benefits from a high-performance kit that comprises two reconfigured turbochargers, a stainless steel exhaust system with ceramic tailpipes and a few other upgrades, adding an extra 188 hp and 100 Nm of torque over the standard power output of this beast.

Aesthetically, this Brabus rocket has custom surrounds for the front bumper air intakes, a new front spoiler lip and a new rear spoiler with a sporty diffuser insert – all made from naked carbon fiber. Also noteworthy are the 21″ Brabus Monoblock “Platinum Edition” forged wheels, adding to the impressive attitude of the car.

On the inside, everything remains familiar and overwhelming for Brabus and Mercedes fans. An exquisite two-tone leather mix, finished in black and red with red stitching and quilting, will get everyone’s attention. Furthermore. Alcantara leather, bespoke woods, and carbon inlays are also up for grabs – if you so desire.