L.A.’s Magical Hammerman House Could be Yours for $13.5M

Believe it or not, this spectacular Los Angeles abode was built back in 1954, even though it looks like a lavish 21st century home. Imagined by the acclaimed architect Richard Neutra, this stunning mid-century-modern estate went through a major renovation process in these last years, keeping its original charm while being upgraded with state-of-the-art amenities and equipment.

The Hammerman House, as this place is called, has been also listed for sale at a cool $13.5 million, and if you ask us it’s a small price to pay for such an incredible residence. Nestled in the hills of Bel Air and surrounded by lush trees, this stunning property features a Creston home automation system, floor to ceiling glass windows, a floating staircase, a fireplace and a hidden wet bar, among many other goodies.

Crisp white hues and nude tones have been beautifully mixed with dark wood elements and stainless steel details, while the recessed track lighting and the sleek cabinetry gives this home a timeless, minimalist look.

The four-bedroom home benefits from plenty of natural light, thanks to the ceiling-height windows and floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass walls, which open to spacious terraces. Each bedroom has its own outdoor lounging area, while the lower-level master suite offers serene views of the Pacific Ocean and a stunning terrazzo-lined bathroom with a sunken bathtub – these are the perks of owning such a property.

The future owners of the Hammerman House will also get to enjoy a gorgeous swimming pool at the back of the house, while a scenic garden walkway, graced by swaying trees, will make you appreciate this home even more. Outdoor stairways connect each level of the estate, adding to the architectural magic behind this project.