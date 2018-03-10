The A Group Takes the Wraps off Project Affinity

Project Affinity is the name chosen for the latest 85-meter superyacht concept imagined by The A Group. The Monaco-based design studio joined forces with SuperYachtsMonaco to develop a sleek and sophisticated vessel, with striking exterior styling and equally impressive interiors – what else could you expect from these two companies?

This gorgeous motor yacht displays fluid lines, spacious living areas, and an innovative use of materials on board, where passengers might be overwhelmed by how much natural light makes its way inside through the large glass windows.

There are also full-height sliding glass doors which lead to a incredible gym and spa area, where a sauna, hammam, a lovely massage room and a hairdressing salon are all set to spoil anyone lucky enough to sail aboard this man-made marvel.

Project Affinity also benefits from several outdoor lounges and al fresco dining areas, but the 6-meter swimming pool and the superb 10-person jacuzzi might take most of your time aboard. This sleek vessel has been equipped for both entertainment and relaxation purposes, which is why the cinema, a superyacht elevator and many other goodies come in.

Promising a cruising speed of 18 knots and a top speed of 20 knots, this superyacht will sail as far as 6,000 nautical miles, delivering high performance and a state-of-the-art design in one stunning package. Christmas might be far away, but I’m already thanking about Santa.