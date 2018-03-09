Introducing the MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual Titanium

Unveiled nearly three years ago, the Legacy Machine Perpetual Calendar watch is one of MB&F’s most interesting concepts. The award-winning Swiss watchmaker has already released this beauty in platinum, white gold and a red gold version, and today we get to feast our eyes on a gorgeous titanium model.

The MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual Titanium shows off the same 44 mm case, but this time it’s made out of grade 5 titanium – light, hypoallergenic and featuring a unique hue. The suspended balance wheel takes center stage on the dial once again, while the four sub dials seem to float above the dial.

Some of you might be familiar with this visual spectacle, but we think it looks even better when it’s matched with titanium.

Furthermore, the movement is also the same, which means a complex hand-wound perpetual calendar caliber developed by MB&F together with Irish watchmaker Stephen McDonnell. Made out of 581 components, the heart of the watch is backed up by 72 hours of power. Did you really expect a bit more?

The MB&F Legacy Machine Perpetual Titanium will adorn only 50 lucky wrists, with each owner having to pay 148,000 CHF before enjoying this privilege. What do you get for that kind of money? Well, besides the stunning grade 5 titanium case, the dial configuration remains unchanged, although it now features a striking emerald green look.