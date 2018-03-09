LUZLI’s ROLLER MK01 Headphones Are Something Else

Inspired by Swiss watches and offering the perfect mix between form and function, the ROLLER MK01 headphones by LUZLI are a portable audio dream. Visitors of 2018 Maison et Objet show in Paris were able to enjoy them first hand, yet few of them were probably aware that it took about a decade to research and develop this stunning headphone set.

Handcrafted to perfection by the Swiss-British design duo Dina Guth and Andy James Lee, the ROLLER MK01 headphone is totally unique and it feels very exclusive. For instance, customers may have their name engraved on the headphones, just to make sure we all know which set belongs to who.

Thanks to a patented rolling construction, these headphones feature a sleek design similar to a link-style metal watchband. A carefully manufactured aluminum and steel headband comprises 13 links and 22 separate springs, thus allowing the headphone to fit any head snugly and comfortably.

Also thanks to this innovative construction, the ROLLER MK01 headphones are very compact and they promise an exceptional sound quality. Set to cost $3,000, this headphone set will come in a wooden display case, with a suede travel bag, an extra set of foam earpads, a cleaning cloth, and a detachable 3.5mm cable also along for the ride. How does that sound?

Well, I expect that any sound coming out of these headphones will be equally impressive.