Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto is a new Silicon Valley Landmark

Silicon Valley is renowned for tech wizardry, with thousands of companies bringing innovations to the world every day, and a characteristic, tech-centric community. Visiting the Valley might prove to be really overwhelming, that’s why the new Nobu Hotel Epiphany Palo Alto aims to be the perfect place to unplug and unwind.

Surrounded by the picturesque landscape of Silicon Valley, this high-end hotel offers 83 elegant guest accommodations, matched by blissful views of the city and the Santa Cruz mountains. As you might have guessed by now, Nobu Palo Alto is within walking distance from numerous tech firms, Stanford University, shopping and entertainment, and various dining options. You won’t get bored here, that’s for sure.

There are 83 rooms and suites on offer, with 24-hour in-room dining acting as a well deserved bonus. However, the atmosphere of the renowned Nobu Restaurant & Bar is a must-see, where signature Japanese fusion cuisine, and hints of South American influences will make any dining experience here unforgettable.

Staying in shape is easy as pie here, with complimentary access to the impressive Vivre Health Club – daily fitness classes and state-of-the-art equipment are always part of the package. So, if you’ve always planned to visit Silicon Valley, the new Nobu Hotel might convince you to move here for good.