Bentley Bentayga Received a Cool Update from Wheelsandmore

We’ve seen quite a few aftermarket upgrades developed for the ultra-luxurious Bentley Bentayga already, but this program is one of the most impressive, at least in terms of performances. The German tuners from Wheelsandmore worked their magic on this astonishing SUV, and what resulted is a 700 horsepower beast, with 1,060Nm (782 lb-ft) of torque.

This was achieved through a software upgrade on the 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, together with the shop’s handcrafted exhaust system. Judging by the gallery below, I think it’s safe to assume that the lucky driver of this Bentley will smile all day long, but how much are you willing to pay for this upgrade?

The extra 101 ponies and 160Nm of torque are definitely worth talking about, especially since we know that the stock Bentayga requires only 4.1 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) and will achieve a top speed of 301 km/h (187 mph). Unfortunately we don’t have any exact performance figures, but we can all assume it’s a lot faster than that.

Packing a set of adjustable coupling bars, hence the lower riding stance, and a few other upgrades – this SUV is set to take down anything that stands in its way. According to the tuner, they will equip this Bentley with a set of 23″ LeMans wheels, wrapped around in Continental Sport Contact rubber to provide the perfect ride and setup.