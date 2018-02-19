Make a Statement With The World’s Largest Pac-Man Game

Any Pac-Man fans in the house? Most likely, as the popular 1980s game influenced generations and has probably taken up quite few time of humanity’s leisure time in these last decades. If you’re BIG on making great first impressions, you might want to buy the ultimate arcade gaming machine, specifically, the world’s largest Pac-Man game.

Standing tall at nearly 9-feet and featuring a 108″ LED screen, this thing was made by Bandai Namco – the same man who imagined the original Pac-Man arcade video game. I guess it was time for an upgrade. The enlarged set-up allows two players to play simultaneously as they try to complete the glowing mazes, with the pac dots, ghosts, and the yellow chomping hero being recreated in exact detail.

You can control the players with a pair of four-way joysticks and buttons, which help you move around through the maze and dodge Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde. You don’t need to play bingo games with your friends anymore, as this thing offers fans the chance to enjoy classics like never before, turning any home into a super fun environment.

Those of you growing up in the 1980s will surely understand what I’m talking about! Feel free to check out the YouTube video below where the world’s largest Pac-Man can be seen in action.

In the meantime, those of you willing to pay as much as $11,000 will get to admire their very own and pack their house for a Friday-night competition. Are you ready to gobble up pac pellets?

[Hammacher]