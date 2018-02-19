Brooklyn Point Will Have The Highest Residential Infinity Pool in the United States

Actually, it’s going to be the highest residential infinity pool in the entire Western Hemisphere, not just in the United States. Extell Development, the same company which sold the most expensive penthouse in New York at One57, for a staggering $100 million, is teasing us once again with yet another extraordinary project.

Brooklyn Point, the company’s newest offering, is a mesmerizing tower spreading over 68 stories, with 458 wonderful residences up for the grabs. Boasting custom interiors by Katherine Newman Design and over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor luxury amenities, the tallest residential building in Brooklyn will be finished off by a resort-like, heated, infinity-edge swimming pool sitting atop.

As you can see from these renderings, you’ll get wide-sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline from this stunning swimming pool, although a sundeck is also available for people’s enjoyment. An outdoor dining area, changing rooms and showers, not to mention outdoor movie screenings and an observatory are also part of the overwhelming list of features set to enchant you at Brooklyn Point.

It might be very difficult to resist. This new luxury residential tower is located at 1 City Point in Brooklyn, with various retail, dining and entertainment attractions in the area. If you’d like to try out that infinity pool or move here for good, you should know that pricing for anything between a studio and three-bedroom luxury residences starts off at $840,000.