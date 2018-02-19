The Solitaire Lodge is Just What the Doctor Ordered

If you like rainbow trout fishing, water sports, breathtaking lake views and scenic hiking, you’re in for a real treat today. Proudly sitting on a privately-owned peninsula on Lake Tarawera in Rotorua, on the North Island of New Zealand, Solitaire Lodge is one of the most amazing retreats we’ve ever seen.

This secluded all-suite, all inclusive, upscale resort offers lakeside luxury, with incredible mountains in the background, in an area renowned for its geothermal activity. Rotorua’s lake district is famous for its numerous hot springs, and it’s also known as the Thermal capital of New Zealand.

It’s the perfect place to relax and reinvigorate, and the magical Solitaire Lodge offers ten high-end suites, with large windows and private balconies, with serene views of the lagoon, where you could often see black swans and teals.

Solitaire Lodge also comes with a lovely bar and a restaurant, serving local, farm-to-table cuisine, complemented by a fine selection of New Zealand wines. All inclusive will get a new meaning in this secluded part of the world and the lake view herb garden or the excellent massage services will make you appreciate this resort even more.

Various water toys are available for guests, although we highly recommend an excursion to Hot Water Beach, a wonderful thermal spring that rises through beach sands to form a warm water pool that’s just perfect for a short swimming session. Going on a trek to Lake Tarawera Falls should be also on your list, with a picnic lunch and other natural swimming pool on the way. Is this what you’ve always wanted?