Introducing the Wonderful TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02

Set to be unveiled at Baselworld 2018 next month, the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02 collection shows off familiar lines and some interesting updates, including a new (to this line) caliber and four stunning versions. But first, let’s talk size. TAG Heuer’s new chronograph displays a sleek 43 mm case, with the brand’s impressive CH80 movement making a strong comeback into the Carrera collection.

But the Heuer 02 is not just any chronograph watch. It has everything you would expect from a high-end mechanical chronograph, with a column wheel and a vertical clutch, yet it comes at highly competitive prices.

The compact vertical clutch that goes inside the TAG Heuer 02 caliber promises a smooth operation, while the 75-hour power reserve should be more than enough for anyone. The 43 mm case also carries on TAG Heuer’s modular construction, and each unit is going to be water-resistant to 100 meters.

Design-wise, the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02 now features a 3-6-9 sub-dial layout, which is very appealing. Available with a solid 18k 5N rose gold bezel, solid gold lugs and a black PVD case profile, this watch will be priced at $12,500, while the ceramic-cased version, on a full ceramic bracelet, will retail for $6,550, and the steel versions with a ceramic bezel will set you back $5,500. Which one would you go for?