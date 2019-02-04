Behold the New Ferdinand Berthoud Chronomètre FB 1 Oeuvre D’Or

The new Ferdinand Berthoud Chronomètre FB 1 Oeuvre D’Or collection has recently joined the luxury watch market, with the FB 1.1-2 in white gold and FB 1.2-1 in rose gold. Both these gorgeous models are similar in almost everything aside from the color.

The new timekeeping marvel from Ferdinand Berthoud features a 44mm wide octagonal case, with 20 baguette cut diamonds embedded on the sides of the case, with a total carat of 1.99.

The dial prides itself with a stunning manually-crafted patina finish and beautiful hand engravings as well. The time shows up in a sub-dial at 12 o’clock, while the power reserve is displayed at 9 o’clock. The tourbillon at 6 o’clock dominates the dial with a wonderful sight.

The case features a sapphire display back to show off the complex movement of the watch, caliber FB-T.FC-3, which contains more than 1,000 components, with a chain and fusee transmission system and a one minute tourbillon. The frequency of the movement is 3 Hz and the power reserve will last for up to 53 hours.

While not much has changed from the previous models, the hand engravings and the pyramid motif present on the movement’s bridges serves as a reminder to the watchmaker’s amazing skills and craftsmanship.

The Ferdinand Berthoud Chronomètre FB 1 Oeuvre D’Or will be available in an extremely limited edition, counting no more than five pieces for each of the two models.