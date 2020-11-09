Bang & Olufsen’s Golden Collection Celebrates the Brand’s 95th Anniversary

Can you believe that we’re already celebrating 95 years of Bang & Olufsen magic? There are always more ways than one to celebrate an anniversary and this exquisite Golden Collection is the Danish brand’s way to remind everyone why their name is synonymous with supreme audio creations.

The company’s most popular products have been released once again, this time showing off a tasteful and elegant theme, with golden-hued aluminum, earth-toned textiles, lambskin, solid oak, and Carrara marble – that seems like a good way to brighten up your day, right?

Bang & Olufsen’s Golden Collection includes nine products, so let’s take them one by one and see the most interesting details for each.

Priced at 2,500 EUR, the Beosound Balance will bring golden-colored aluminum detailing into your lives, alongside white knitted textile, and a Carrera marble base, thus resulting in a beautiful, aesthetic speaker.

Moving down the list, the Beoplay A9 wireless speaker also teases with the aid of some gold aluminum, complemented by light oak legs, and a sand-colored fabric cover – thanks to the people over at Kvadrat.

There’s also the Beosound 2, priced at 2,000 EUR, an iconic speaker already, that will offer you a double anodized golden body and the same stellar and truly powerful sound performance.

Bang & Olufsen’s Beovision Harmony represents the company’s premium TV offering, featuring a golden sound center, a matching floor stand, and a hand-crafted speaker cover – yes, they’re all made from aluminum too.

Please note that Beovision Harmony also packs a Beoremote One remote control, made out of a single piece of aluminum.

The Golden Collection also includes Bang & Olufsen’s state-of-the-art active loudspeakers, with the Beolab 50 and Beolab 90 meant to make any audiophile’s day.

The award-winning Beosound A1 2nd Generation is also part of this anniversary line, complemented by a genuine leather strap to keep in line with the aforementioned color theme and construction material.

Starting from November 17th, 2020, the Golden Collection – which also comprises the Beoplay H95 (800 EUR) headphones and the Beoplay E8 3rd generation (350 EUR) true wireless earphones – will be available for purchase. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.