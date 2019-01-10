Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 50 & Beovision Eclipse Come in a new Elegant Piano Black

The mighty Bang & Olufsen have just launched their two long lasting design icons, the Beolab 50 loudspeaker and Beovision Eclipse TV, in a new sophisticated color scheme: Piano Black.

The new color adds in elegance and balance between distinct new details and the glossy surface of the $23,500 loudspeaker. The tiny polished aluminium dots give the loudspeaker a more layered appearance, reflecting the light in a way that makes it almost magical.

The warm oak wood lamellas keep a classic look and somehow add a freshness to it at the same time. The cooling plates are extended into the baffles to make for a striking new design and the speaker drivers are laid out in front to create the best possible control of the sound.

The Beovision Eclipse comes with 4K HDR OLED technology packed in an elegant thin black screen. The sound centre and the black front cover only enhance the overall elegance, making the TV integrate wonderfully with an exquisite lifestyle. The wireless connection to up to 8 speakers make for the ultimate surround sound experience, and the matching top-notch Beolab 50 is a perfect choice.

The newly created Beovision Eclipse floor stand compliments the elegance of the new color scheme with its aluminium tube in silver or brass-toned aluminium and black floor plate and steel arm. Also available for the Piano Black Beovision Eclipse are the now iconic planet stand which can turn the screen 90 degrees at the touch of a button and the manual or motorised wall mounts.

The entire Piano Black collection is already available for purchase in Bang & Olufsen stores since the end of November last year.