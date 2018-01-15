Bang & Olufsen Reveals New Toys – Beoplay H8i & Beoplay H9i

The brilliant team from Bang & Olufsen has just unveiled two new flagship headphones, specifically the Beoplay H8i and Beoplay H9i. Set to be available in Bang & Olufsen stores quite soon, and also online and at select third-party retailers, these cool headphones will come in a natural or black finish, and they will be priced at $399 for the Beoplay H8i or $499 for the H9i.

What to expect for that kind of money? Made of premium materials, the wireless Beoplay H9i shows off a solid headband and a lightweight aluminum frame covered, with stitched cowhide leather. There are also anodized aluminum ear cups, soft lambskin ear cushions and an adaptive memory foam for extra comfort and an enjoyable audio experience.

The Beoplay H9i also brags about a reshaped anodized mono arm and enlarged aluminum discs, with touch control. It should be mentioned that the brand’s hybrid Active Noise Cancellation has been upgraded as well, which is why the Beoplay H9i also comes with a bass port that ensures optimal and more powerful bass.

Did you know that the proximity sensor automatically pauses your music or video streaming when you remove the headphones?

On the other hand, the classic-looking Beoplay H8i has been updated as well with a contemporary look and a few extra touches here and there. The anodized aluminum discs have been streamlined, while the mono-arm has been redesigned to look minimalist. There are also button controls on both ear cups, for those of you who prefer physical simplicity.