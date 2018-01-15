Tankoa Yachts’ Saetta Concept Steals The Show

Thanks to the renowned Italian shipyard Tankoa Yachts we get to sail into the future aboard a stylish and innovative 53-meter vessel – well, at least in our dreams, for now. The spectacular superyacht concept before you is called Saetta and it’s the latest brainchild of the renowned designer Francesco Paskowski.

A quick glance at these renderings will reveal that this is one stunning vessel, showing off a streamlined look and aggressive lines and curves. An extensive use of glass surfaces would allow its next owners and their lucky guests to get in touch with the beautiful surroundings, without anything interrupting their direct contact with the sea.

The same goes for the exterior spaces, which were specially designed to make you feel like you’re part of the natural environment.

Blending a clean overall look with a solid build, a zen-like atmosphere, and quite a lot of power, Saetta is a dynamic vessel, ready to surprise you in more ways than one. There are three MTU 16V 2000 M94L water jets on board that allow the Saetta to sail the Seven Seas at a top speed of 28 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 24 knots.

As we mentioned earlier, this project is still just a concept right now, but it will most likely end up looking even more outrageous and impressive once some millionaire out there decides to turn it into reality. Rest assured, the price-tag will match its incredible looks, adding to the exclusivity and desirability of this vessel.