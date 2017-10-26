A Wonderful Surprise: the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10

Sophisticated aesthetics and high performance, powered by artificial intelligence – it sounds great and a bit unlikely, yet this is exactly what the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 delivers. Porsche Design has recently extended its prestigious partnership with technology innovator Huawei and this incredible device is their latest joint venture.

Featuring a special luxury leather case, imagined by Porsche Design, the latest phone in Huawei’s Mate 10 Series is set to cost as much as 1,395 € or about $1,620. You could say this phone is the perfect marriage between Porsche Design’s aesthetic craft and Huawei’s mobile engineering expertise. It can’t go wrong.

The front and back covers of this phone have been beautifully encased in glass, finished in a luxurious Diamond Black color, and apart from this stylish look, the device will also come with a new user interface, developed by Porsche Design and available in two versions.

The built-in dedicated AI processor and machine learning systems will have most users daydreaming about a future when AI controls some parts of lives. However, the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 is closer to Heaven than Hell, as it promises superior performance at lightning speed, a camera which features the best Leica lenses, with self-adjustment, intelligent feedback and AI-enabled photo applications.

6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage complete this tempting package, that also comes with real-time AI Accelerated Translator, which is able to translate text, voice, conversations, and even images into 50+ languages across devices. So the language barrier won’t be a problem, and you don’t need to worry about security either, because a fingerprint sensor is hidden discreetly on the back of the device for easy use.