Bulgari’s New York Capsule Collection captures the Spirit of The Big Apple

To celebrate the re-opening of the brand’s new Peter Marino-designed flagship store on Fifth Avenue, Maison Bulgari has imagined this stunning New York capsule collection that could easily take your breath away.

Inspired by NYC’s artistic energy from the 70s, this exquisite collection comprises thirty-three beautiful pieces of jewelry that remind us of those good old days. It’s meant to be a celebration of the bold spirit of America, fusing Roman extravagance with New York avant-garde in the best of ways, and honoring the graffiti burst from the 1970s with the use of lapis, coral and pave diamonds.

You probably didn’t know this yet, but Maison Bulgari also celebrates 45 years in New York in 2017, that’s why the grand re-opening of its flagship store in NYC had to be marked in more ways than one.

The Italian brand has also teamed up with visionary Canadian artist Petra Collins to show off the bold, larger than life spirit of Bulgari and New York’s avant-garde culture through her lens, thus overwhelming us mere mortals with the Italian elegance from Bulgari’s new jewelry collection.

Sold exclusively at the brand’s New York 5th Avenue flagship, this collection should draw a lot attention, because we’re talking about one-of-a-kind pieces here, and we’re sure any Bulgari fan appreciates exclusivity, right?