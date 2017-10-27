Wrist Magic: Parmigiani Fleurier’s Bugatti Type 390

The renowned Swiss luxury watchmaker Parmigiani Fleurier is back on our radar with new extraordinary timepiece that may very well be the horological equivalent of the Bugatti Chiron. Simply called the Bugatti Type 390, this bold statement of fine watchmaking looks like an engine on your wrist, that will be produced in a super limited run of just 20 units.

That’s why we’re pretty sure it’s going to be just as sought after as the Bugatti Chiron. An evolution from the two other incredible watches designed by Parmigiani in collaboration with Bugatti, this exquisite timepiece packs a cylindrical movement, with the rotation translated into a conventional “flat” time display on a standard 12-hour scale. How was that possible, you ask?

Well, the ‘standard’ gear trains have been replaced by no fewer than three planetary gear trains, each of them with its own central train wheel. I doubt you have ever heard of something similar in watchmaking.

As mentioned before, the Bugatti Type 390 was directly inspired by the Chiron’s aesthetics, with this sleek case reminding everyone of the hypercar’s drool inducing silhouette. Furthermore, the case also incorporates an innovative mechanism that allows it to pivot a little to fit perfectly on any wrist – how cool is that?

Just like the Bugatti Chiron, this amazing timepiece will be available to a very select few, with only 10 units in white gold and 10 in red gold being up for the grabs. We don’t have any official price-tags from Parmigiani Fleurier yet, but if you’re already one of the lucky owners of the new Bugatti we’re pretty sure you won’t have any problem purchasing this matching watch.