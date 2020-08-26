7 Quick Tips To Take Care of Your Fine Jewellery

Jewelry is one of the most cherished forms of personal expression and ornamentation. Whether we’re talking about a luxurious diamond necklace, some gem-studded earnings, precious rings and bracelets, or even a simple charm, jewelry is the right way to go when you want to accessorize your outfits and express your own style.

If you love fine jewellery just as much as we do, understanding how to care for and protect your favorite jewelry items can make a world difference in keeping their beauty for a lifetime and.. beyond. We’ve made a list with 7 simple tips that will help you take care of your treasured jewelry and keep it at its sparkling best for many years to come.

1. Keep it stored safely

First things first, proper jewelry storage is often overlooked by most us. If you want to avoid any scratches or damaged gems on your favorite pieces, don’t toss them into a drawer or leave them on top of a dresser. There’s a reason why most jewelry pieces come in a box or a pouch from the store, because that’s the perfect place to keep them, separated from any other items.

Different gemstones have different hardness and if you store all your jewelry together they can easily scratch or knock each other. Jewelry should be stored separately, in soft-lined compartments, or in small anti-tarnish bags or cloth. It would be great if you could keep them in the original boxes or packaging they came in, because that’s the easiest way to protect them from dust, moisture and damage.

But jewelry boxes are always the best option, as they feature individually padded slots for rings or earrings, and posts for hanging bracelets or your precious necklaces. Make sure you store your jewelry away from direct sunlight, damp or in extreme temperatures. If you take extra care when you store your jewelry you’ll surely keep it shine for a very long time.

2. Wear it Carefully

Wearing your jewelry with care might sound like a no-brainer, but we’re always in a rush and sometimes you might not be too careful when you put your jewelry on. As a general rule, always put your jewelry on last and take it off first. This way you’ll avoid any contamination with makeup, perfume or hairspray and you won’t have any problems with clothes catching on your favorite jewelry pieces.

If you’re going to a hair salon it’s best to remove your earrings so they don’t get caught up on brushes or combs. Also, try to avoid wearing pearl earrings or necklaces when you have your hair styled or colored, because those chemicals can cause discoloration. You should also be extra careful when you’re doing any manual work, especially with rings, because diamond rings can be easily damaged by a hard hit.

3. Avoid Contamination

Chemicals can easily damage or discolor precious metals like gold, silver or platinum, but even gems can suffer from everyday substances like perfumes, hairspray, lotions or other cosmetics that use certain chemicals which can damage the surface of delicate gems. You should also keep your accessories away from water, soap, cooking grease and even natural skin oils, if you want to avoid discoloration and tarnishing.

Fine jewelry with delicate gems and pearls should be handled as little as possible, because natural oils from your skin can easily dull and damage their surface. But if your jewelry ever comes into contact with any chemicals or water, use a dry soft tissue or a soft towel to pat them dry.

4. Gentle Cleaning

Cleaning your jewelry occasionally to remove any oils, dust or contamination should be done by everyone, but make sure you follow your jeweller’s advice. If you don’t have a clue how fragile a piece is, be extra careful not to rub or over-handle it. Use simple, non abrasive materials, like warm soapy water and a clean makeup brush to softly clean them. A pulsed water dental flosser and a soft, lint-free cloth can be also used to clean colored gems.

After you finish cleaning your items, make sure they’re all rinsed and dried thoroughly. We recommend you to rinse your jewelry in a glass of water, to remove any soap or cleaning solutions you might have used, because you might risk losing loose stones if you rinse them directly in the sink. After that, lay them on a soft towel to dry and don’t touch your stand until they’re completely dry.

5. Get Professional Help

For delicate, gem-studded jewellery pieces or when it comes to gold and platinum items, it’s best if you could take them to a professional jewelry cleaning service. Some pieces are just super delicate and only a specialist’s touch can restore their shiny original look.

Precious jewelry should be cleaned and inspected professionally at least once a year to make sure any dirt, scratches or blemishes acquired from everyday wear can be removed before it’s not too late.

6. Jewelry Insurance

If you are purchasing an expensive piece of jewelry, like an engagement ring, then you should probably take the extra step to insure the engagement ring. This will protect you in the event that the ring is lost, stolen, or damaged.

Considering the massive amount of money that many people spend on the average piece of jewelry, it is a wise decision to invest in insurance. For only a few dollars a month, you can actually obtain coverage that will insure the full cost of the ring in the event that you should need to replace it or have it repaired.

7. Certifications

Always make sure you have the right paperwork for your fine jewelry, in case the worst happens. Keep any certificates you’ve received when you’ve purchased the items, especially if they have diamonds or other precious gems. And if we’re talking about vintage or inherited jewelry, make sure you get a detailed and up to date valuation of your treasured pieces.